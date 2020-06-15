Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] shares went higher by 3.60% from its previous closing of 14.17, now trading at the price of $14.68, also adding 0.51 points. Is SBRA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.48 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SBRA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 203.26M float and a -11.57% run over in the last seven days. SBRA share price has been hovering between 24.95 and 5.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SBRA an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.45.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] sitting at 30.70% and its Gross Margin at 83.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90. These measurements indicate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.12. Its Return on Equity is 5.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SBRA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 15.44. These metrics all suggest that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has 205.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 164.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 6.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.