Sempra Energy [SRE] Price Analysis: NYSE:SRE Bull Target $142.86 or Higher

Sempra Energy [SRE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $124.05 after SRE shares went up by 0.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Sempra Energy [SRE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $124.05, with the high estimate being $173.00, the low estimate being $123.00 and the median estimate amounting to $138.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $123.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sempra Energy [SRE] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sempra Energy [SRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sempra Energy [SRE] sitting at 27.40% and its Gross Margin at 97.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80. These measurements indicate that Sempra Energy [SRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.59. Its Return on Equity is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SRE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sempra Energy [SRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.84 and P/E Ratio of 15.54. These metrics all suggest that Sempra Energy is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sempra Energy [SRE] has 292.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.00 to 161.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 2.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sempra Energy [SRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sempra Energy [SRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.