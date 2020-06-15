Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $75.98 after SPG shares went up by 5.65% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SPG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] sitting at 48.00% and its Gross Margin at 82.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.10. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.43. Its Return on Equity is 78.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 976.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 878.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 11.85. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has 306.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.25 to 168.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 9.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.