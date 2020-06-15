Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] gained by 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $19.29 price per share at the time. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. represents 90.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.53B with the latest information.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. traded at the price of $19.29 with 2.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SBGI shares recorded 2.18M.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SBGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.29, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 49.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.48.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 845.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 837.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.37 and P/E Ratio of 11.81. These metrics all suggest that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has 90.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.57 to 59.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 9.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.