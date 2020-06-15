Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] Price Analysis: Next Bullish Target is $33.00

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] took an upward turn with a change of 2.25%, trading at the price of $31.82 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.28M shares for that time period. SKX monthly volatility recorded 4.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.40%. PS value for SKX stocks is 0.95 with PB recorded at 2.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE:SKX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 47.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.71. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.61 and P/E Ratio of 17.10. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has 153.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.06 to 44.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 4.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.