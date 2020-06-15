Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] – it’s time to buy. Check out key Indicators

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] stock went up by 7.68% or 2.01 points up from its previous closing price of 26.17. The stock reached $28.18 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SPR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

SPR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $29.65, at one point touching $26.6001. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -69.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 92.81 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -66.26% after the recent low of 13.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.92.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 10.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.43. Its Return on Equity is 12.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SPR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 175.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 171.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 14.54. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has 103.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.69 to 92.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 10.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.