Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] – Increased bearish sentiment favors SFM the most

The share price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] inclined by $23.86, presently trading at $23.01. The company’s shares saw 77.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.00 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SFM fall by -7.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 25.22 compared to -1.94 of all time high it touched on 06/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -10.12%, while additionally gaining 10.57% during the last 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.7% increase from the current trading price.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 34.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.87. Its Return on Equity is 31.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 298.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 279.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.27 and P/E Ratio of 14.68. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has 117.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 26.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 4.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.