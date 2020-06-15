Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in SNV

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] shares went higher by 7.38% from its previous closing of 20.46, now trading at the price of $21.97, also adding 1.51 points. Is SNV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SNV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 145.05M float and a -6.07% run over in the last seven days. SNV share price has been hovering between 40.32 and 10.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SNV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.97, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] sitting at 74.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.40. These measurements indicate that Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.19. Its Return on Equity is 10.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SNV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 7.43. These metrics all suggest that Synovus Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has 147.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.91 to 40.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 6.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.