TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: TCF] stock went up by 6.05% or 1.72 points up from its previous closing price of 28.43. The stock reached $30.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TCF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

TCF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $31.02, at one point touching $28.48. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.47%. The 52-week high currently stands at 47.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -22.97% after the recent low of 16.96.

TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:TCF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to TCF Financial Corporation [TCF], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.22.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.62.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25 and P/E Ratio of 17.35. These metrics all suggest that TCF Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has 151.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.96 to 47.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 8.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TCF Financial Corporation [TCF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.