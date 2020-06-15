Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] moving up 0.59% – What are the long-term prospects?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] took an upward turn with a change of 0.59%, trading at the price of $65.30 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.54 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.39M shares for that time period. TPX monthly volatility recorded 5.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.01%. PS value for TPX stocks is 1.03 with PB recorded at 16.74.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TPX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] sitting at 12.10% and its Gross Margin at 43.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.84. Its Return on Equity is 73.00%, and its Return on Assets is 7.10%. These metrics all suggest that Tempur Sealy International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 499.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 475.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.75 and P/E Ratio of 16.32. These metrics all suggest that Tempur Sealy International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has 53.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.00 to 100.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 196.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 7.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.