Textron Inc. [TXT] – A safe no matter how short-term sentiments looks

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] gained by 7.97% on the last trading session, reaching $34.15 price per share at the time. Textron Inc. represents 228.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.20B with the latest information.

The Textron Inc. traded at the price of $34.15 with 3.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TXT shares recorded 2.16M.

Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Textron Inc. [TXT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TXT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.15, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Textron Inc. [TXT] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Textron Inc. [TXT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Textron Inc. [TXT] sitting at 6.50% and its Gross Margin at 15.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.29. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TXT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Textron Inc. [TXT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.27 and P/E Ratio of 11.52. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Textron Inc. [TXT] has 228.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.26 to 54.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Textron Inc. [TXT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Textron Inc. [TXT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.