Trimble Inc. [TRMB] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Trimble Inc.[TRMB] stock saw a move by 0.37% on Friday, touching 1.99 million. Based on the recent volume, Trimble Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TRMB shares recorded 249.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Trimble Inc. [TRMB] stock could reach median target price of $42.50.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] stock additionally went down by -8.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TRMB stock is set at -4.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by 45.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TRMB shares showcased 3.81% increase. TRMB saw 46.67 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Trimble Inc. [TRMB], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TRMB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.13, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Trimble Inc. [TRMB] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Trimble Inc. [TRMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trimble Inc. [TRMB] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 54.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that Trimble Inc. [TRMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.13. Its Return on Equity is 17.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that Trimble Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.95 and P/E Ratio of 20.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has 249.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.01 to 46.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 4.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trimble Inc. [TRMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trimble Inc. [TRMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.