U.S. Bancorp [USB] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

The share price of U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] inclined by $36.14, presently trading at $37.51. The company’s shares saw 32.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 28.36 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as USB fall by -11.47% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 43.94 compared to -4.86 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 27.37%, while additionally dropping -28.81% during the last 12 months. U.S. Bancorp is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.32. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.81% increase from the current trading price.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For U.S. Bancorp [USB], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give USB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.51, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Bancorp [USB] is sitting at 3.28. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at 63.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.10. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.93. Its Return on Equity is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.98.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.52 and P/E Ratio of 9.70. These metrics all suggest that U.S. Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.36 to 61.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.