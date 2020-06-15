Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in VZ

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] opened at $56.63 and closed at $56.45 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $56.53.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] had 16.13 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 20.81M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.81%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 48.84 during that period and VZ managed to take a rebound to 62.22 in the last 52 weeks.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VZ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.53, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $54.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.35. Its Return on Equity is 31.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Verizon Communications Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 194.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.11 and P/E Ratio of 12.73. These metrics all suggest that Verizon Communications Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has 4.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 233.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.84 to 62.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 1.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.