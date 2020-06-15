Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] – How low can NASDAQ:VIRT go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

The share price of Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] inclined by $23.44, presently trading at $23.44. The company’s shares saw 56.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.94 recorded on 06/12/20. VIRT jumped by 7.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.98 compared to +1.66 of all time high it touched on 06/12/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.36%, while additionally gaining 9.38% during the last 12 months. Virtu Financial Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.39% increase from the current trading price.

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VIRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.44, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $23.50 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] sitting at 16.90% and its Gross Margin at 69.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.37. Its Return on Equity is 16.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VIRT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 291.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 237.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.27. Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.13 and P/E Ratio of 17.54. These metrics all suggest that Virtu Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has 119.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.94 to 26.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.42, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.