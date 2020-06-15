Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] took an upward turn with a change of 3.26%, trading at the price of $15.50 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.68 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.36M shares for that time period. VSH monthly volatility recorded 4.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.34%. PS value for VSH stocks is 0.86 with PB recorded at 1.53.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE:VSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VSH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.50, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] sitting at 7.80% and its Gross Margin at 24.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.32. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VSH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.42 and P/E Ratio of 19.44. These metrics all suggest that Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has 144.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.23 to 23.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 4.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.