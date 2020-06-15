Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] Price Analysis: NYSE:VST Bull Target $30.00 or Higher

Vistra Energy Corp.[VST] stock saw a move by 2.28% on Friday, touching 3.93 million. Based on the recent volume, Vistra Energy Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VST shares recorded 487.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] stock additionally went down by -3.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VST stock is set at -15.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by 30.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VST shares showcased -15.48% decrease. VST saw 27.96 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.30 compared to high within the same period of time.

Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE:VST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Vistra Energy Corp. [VST], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VST an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] sitting at 16.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.03. Its Return on Equity is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VST financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 142.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.20 and P/E Ratio of 13.25. These metrics all suggest that Vistra Energy Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has 487.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 27.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.