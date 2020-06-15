Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] stock went up by 2.75% or 3.0 points up from its previous closing price of 109.09. The stock reached $112.09 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VMC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

VMC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $115.80, at one point touching $110.17. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.49%. The 52-week high currently stands at 152.49 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -15.22% after the recent low of 65.56.

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE:VMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $112.09, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $85.50 and the median estimate amounting to $124.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 25.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.42. Its Return on Equity is 11.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Vulcan Materials Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.52 and P/E Ratio of 24.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has 132.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.56 to 152.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 4.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.