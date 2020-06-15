Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] – Is there any real value to WDR Stock or is it vaporware?

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.[WDR] stock saw a move by 2.35% on Friday, touching 1.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WDR shares recorded 67.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] stock additionally went down by -3.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WDR stock is set at -13.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WDR shares showcased -10.36% decrease. WDR saw 18.33 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.87 compared to high within the same period of time.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE:WDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WDR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.80, with the high estimate being $15.50, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] is sitting at 1.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 54.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.12. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.08 and P/E Ratio of 10.11. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has 67.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 948.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.87 to 18.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 4.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.