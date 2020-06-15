Walmart Inc. [WMT] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

Walmart Inc. [WMT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company has a current value of $117.74 after WMT shares went down by -1.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Defensive stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Walmart Inc. [WMT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give WMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $117.74, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $138.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Walmart Inc. [WMT] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walmart Inc. [WMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walmart Inc. [WMT] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 24.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.38. Its Return on Equity is 21.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Walmart Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 22.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] has 2.83B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 340.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.00 to 133.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walmart Inc. [WMT] a Reliable Buy?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.