Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] gained by 5.36% on the last trading session, reaching $20.25 price per share at the time. Weingarten Realty Investors represents 127.86M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.46B with the latest information.

The Weingarten Realty Investors traded at the price of $20.25 with 1.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WRI shares recorded 1.52M.

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.25, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $14.50 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] sitting at 32.60% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 67.10. These measurements indicate that Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.36. Its Return on Equity is 19.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that Weingarten Realty Investors is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.10 and P/E Ratio of 8.24. These metrics all suggest that Weingarten Realty Investors is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has 127.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.21 to 32.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 5.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.