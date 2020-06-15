Why Edison International [EIX] is a riskier Long-Term Investment

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] stock went up by 1.34% or 0.76 points up from its previous closing price of 56.81. The stock reached $57.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EIX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.44% in the period of the last 7 days.

EIX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $58.55, at one point touching $56.75. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.06%. The 52-week high currently stands at 78.93 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -3.86% after the recent low of 43.63.

Edison International [NYSE:EIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Edison International [EIX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EIX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Edison International [EIX] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Edison International [EIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Edison International [EIX] sitting at -4.50% and its Gross Margin at 61.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.51. Its Return on Equity is -2.40%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Edison International does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Edison International [EIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 138.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Edison International [EIX] has 363.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.63 to 78.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Edison International [EIX] a Reliable Buy?

Edison International [EIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.