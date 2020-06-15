Why Masco Corporation [MAS] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

The share price of Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] inclined by $45.53, presently trading at $45.79. The company’s shares saw 69.34% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 27.04 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MAS fall by -5.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 49.21 compared to -2.84 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.88%, while additionally gaining 17.29% during the last 12 months. Masco Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $50.07. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.28% increase from the current trading price.

Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Masco Corporation [MAS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.79, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $38.50 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Masco Corporation [MAS] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Masco Corporation [MAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 35.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.85.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Masco Corporation [MAS] has 273.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.04 to 50.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 2.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Masco Corporation [MAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Masco Corporation [MAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.