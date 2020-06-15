Why Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] is a Good Long-Term Investment

The share price of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] inclined by $17.89, presently trading at $18.14. The company’s shares saw 15.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.75 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PPC fall by -1.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 20.43 compared to -0.32 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.66%, while additionally dropping -31.91% during the last 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $29.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.19% increase from the current trading price.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ:PPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PPC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.14, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 8.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.76. Its Return on Equity is 18.30%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 99.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.35 and P/E Ratio of 10.31. These metrics all suggest that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has 249.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.75 to 33.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 5.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.