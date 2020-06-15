Why Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] is a Good Long-Term Investment

The share price of Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE: TRN] inclined by $21.10, presently trading at $21.93. The company’s shares saw 50.93% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.53 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TRN fall by -2.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.95 compared to -0.64 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.76%, while additionally gaining 9.38% during the last 12 months. Trinity Industries Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -5.13% decrease from the current trading price.

Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE:TRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TRN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.93, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.11. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TRN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 242.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 242.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.16 and P/E Ratio of 10.09. These metrics all suggest that Trinity Industries Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] has 118.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.53 to 24.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 4.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.