Why UGI Corporation [UGI] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

UGI Corporation[UGI] stock saw a move by -1.65% on Friday, touching 1.82 million. Based on the recent volume, UGI Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UGI shares recorded 208.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that UGI Corporation [UGI] stock could reach median target price of $46.00.

UGI Corporation [UGI] stock additionally went down by -13.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UGI stock is set at -41.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UGI shares showcased -28.52% decrease. UGI saw 54.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.75 compared to high within the same period of time.

UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to UGI Corporation [UGI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.03, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for UGI Corporation [UGI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UGI Corporation [UGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UGI Corporation [UGI] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 50.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.94. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UGI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UGI Corporation [UGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 151.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.44 and P/E Ratio of 17.28. These metrics all suggest that UGI Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

UGI Corporation [UGI] has 208.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.75 to 54.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 4.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UGI Corporation [UGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UGI Corporation [UGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.