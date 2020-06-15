Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] took an upward turn with a change of 0.88%, trading at the price of $80.20 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.96M shares for that time period. WSM monthly volatility recorded 4.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.38%. PS value for WSM stocks is 1.05 with PB recorded at 5.08.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give WSM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.20, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $76.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.06.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.81. Its Return on Equity is 28.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.30%. These metrics all suggest that Williams-Sonoma Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.66 and P/E Ratio of 18.70. These metrics all suggest that Williams-Sonoma Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has 77.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.01 to 87.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 208.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 4.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.