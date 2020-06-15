Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

The share price of Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE: WYND] inclined by $30.93, presently trading at $32.32. The company’s shares saw 135.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.74 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WYND fall by -12.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 39.93 compared to -4.68 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 47.18%, while additionally dropping -24.61% during the last 12 months. Wyndham Destinations Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.78% increase from the current trading price.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE:WYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WYND an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.32, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 49.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.45. Its Return on Equity is -45.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics suggest that this Wyndham Destinations Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 110.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] has 86.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.74 to 53.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 6.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.