XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] – Analyzing the XPO using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

XPO Logistics Inc.[XPO] stock saw a move by 1.71% on Friday, touching 1.09 million. Based on the recent volume, XPO Logistics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XPO shares recorded 92.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] stock could reach median target price of $80.00.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] stock additionally went down by -10.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 17.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XPO stock is set at 30.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by 21.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XPO shares showcased -8.46% decrease. XPO saw 100.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.47 compared to high within the same period of time.

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give XPO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.84, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 50.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.45. Its Return on Equity is 14.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XPO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 273.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 257.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 21.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has 92.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.47 to 100.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.53, which indicates that it is 5.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.