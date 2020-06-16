10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] – How low can NASDAQ:TXG go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

The share price of 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] inclined by $83.26, presently trading at $88.42. The company’s shares saw 96.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 45.11 recorded on 06/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TXG jumped by 9.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 89.07 compared to +7.42 of all time high it touched on 06/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.97%. 10x Genomics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $92.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.98% increase from the current trading price.

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $88.42, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $91.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] sitting at -18.50% and its Gross Margin at 76.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.79. Its Return on Equity is -19.10%, and its Return on Assets is -10.00%. These metrics suggest that this 10x Genomics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.41.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 211.93.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has 96.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.11 to 108.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.