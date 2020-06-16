Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $73.19 after ATVI shares went up by 2.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ATVI an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is sitting at 4.48. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.48.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] sitting at 25.60% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.12. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.40%. These metrics all suggest that Activision Blizzard Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.02 and P/E Ratio of 36.12. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has 769.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 75.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 3.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.