Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] Price Analysis: Next Bullish Target is $72.55

The share price of Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE: ADC] inclined by $66.51, presently trading at $70.11. The company’s shares saw 55.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 45.23 recorded on 06/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADC jumped by 2.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 70.32 compared to +1.84 of all time high it touched on 06/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.60%, while additionally gaining 3.65% during the last 12 months. Agree Realty Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $72.55. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.44% increase from the current trading price.

Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE:ADC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Agree Realty Corporation [ADC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] is sitting at 4.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] sitting at 53.90% and its Gross Margin at 88.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.10. These measurements indicate that Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.56. Its Return on Equity is 5.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.83 and P/E Ratio of 36.51. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has 53.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.23 to 80.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 5.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agree Realty Corporation [ADC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.