Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] gains 3.84% – Is this a reason to worry?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $165.38 after ARE shares went up by 3.84% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE:ARE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ARE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $165.38, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $152.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $159.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] sitting at 23.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.49. Its Return on Equity is 2.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.59 and P/E Ratio of 78.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has 126.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.22 to 175.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 3.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] a Reliable Buy?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.