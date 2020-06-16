Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] – What next after Recent Momentum?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] opened at $1,390.80 and closed at $1413.18 a share within trading session on 06/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1419.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] had 1.5 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1013.54 during that period and GOOG managed to take a rebound to 1532.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GOOG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1419.85, with the high estimate being $1800.00, the low estimate being $1237.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1505.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1413.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] is sitting at 4.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.26.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.16 and P/E Ratio of 28.65. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has 686.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 974.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1013.54 to 1532.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.