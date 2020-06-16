ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] – What next after Recent Momentum?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] opened at $12.02 and closed at $12.22 a share within trading session on 06/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] had 2.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.10 during that period and ANGI managed to take a rebound to 15.13 in the last 52 weeks.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Fundamental Analysis of ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] sitting at 1.90% and its Gross Margin at 94.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has 499.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.10 to 15.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 212.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 6.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.10. This RSI suggests that ANGI Homeservices Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] a Reliable Buy?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.