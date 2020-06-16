APi Group Corporation [APG] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] gained by 5.28% on the last trading session, reaching $12.95 price per share at the time. APi Group Corporation represents 169.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.20B with the latest information.

The APi Group Corporation traded at the price of $12.95 with 3.75 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APG shares recorded 941.11K.

APi Group Corporation [NYSE:APG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For APi Group Corporation [APG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give APG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for APi Group Corporation [APG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 09/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of APi Group Corporation [APG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.14.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, APi Group Corporation [APG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 72.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.77.

APi Group Corporation [APG] has 169.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 13.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 201.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.19. This RSI suggests that APi Group Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is APi Group Corporation [APG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of APi Group Corporation [APG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.