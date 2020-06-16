Ares Management Corporation [ARES] – Is ARES worth Holding?

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $38.13 after ARES shares went down by -0.39% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE:ARES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ares Management Corporation [ARES], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ARES an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.13, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Management Corporation [ARES] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Management Corporation [ARES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 99.80%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.66.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,115.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,803.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 24.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.12 and P/E Ratio of 100.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has 118.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.20 to 41.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 3.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Management Corporation [ARES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Management Corporation [ARES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.