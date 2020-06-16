Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] Resumes bullish Trend: What’s in it for Long-term Investors

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AAXN] shares went higher by 6.65% from its previous closing of 94.09, now trading at the price of $100.35, also adding 6.26 points. Is AAXN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AAXN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 58.74M float and a 3.17% run over in the last seven days. AAXN share price has been hovering between 104.90 and 49.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AAXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AAXN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Fundamental Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] sitting at -1.70% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.17. Its Return on Equity is -0.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Axon Enterprise Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 645.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 66.97.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] has 59.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.80 to 104.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 7.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.