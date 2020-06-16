BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

The share price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRN] inclined by $105.72, presently trading at $105.76. The company’s shares saw 68.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 62.88 recorded on 06/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BMRN fall by -1.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 108.55 compared to -1.11 of all time high it touched on 06/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 15.22%, while additionally gaining 30.83% during the last 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $120.64. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.88% increase from the current trading price.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BMRN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $105.76, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] sitting at 3.20% and its Gross Margin at 78.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.64. Its Return on Equity is 3.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics suggest that this BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2,010.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 313.66 and P/E Ratio of 172.22. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has 179.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.88 to 112.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 3.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] a Reliable Buy?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.