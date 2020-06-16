BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.[BSIG] stock saw a move by 16.23% on Monday, touching 4.09 million. Based on the recent volume, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BSIG shares recorded 85.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] stock additionally went up by 7.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 35.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BSIG stock is set at -1.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by 109.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BSIG shares showcased -1.76% decrease. BSIG saw 12.06 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:BSIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Fundamental Analysis of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] sitting at 32.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.60. These measurements indicate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.65. Its Return on Equity is 545.60%, and its Return on Assets is 14.30%. These metrics all suggest that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 949.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 927.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] has 85.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 850.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 12.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 193.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 6.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.00. This RSI suggests that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.