Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gains 1.65% – Is this a reason to worry?

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] saw a change by 1.65% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $41.34. The company is holding 272.78M shares with keeping 234.99M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.47%, trading +34.66% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 272.78M shares valued at 1.39 million were bought and sold.

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BRO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.34, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.14.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.99 and P/E Ratio of 26.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has 272.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.70 to 48.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 3.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.