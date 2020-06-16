CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went up by 1.50% or 0.27 points up from its previous closing price of 18.00. The stock reached $18.27 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.595, at one point touching $17.34. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -40.51%. The 52-week high currently stands at 30.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -38.32% after the recent low of 11.58.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.27, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is sitting at 3.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] sitting at 11.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.02. Its Return on Equity is -11.10%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this CenterPoint Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 215.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has 502.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.58 to 30.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] a Reliable Buy?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.