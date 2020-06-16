Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)[CCI] stock saw a move by 1.95% on Monday, touching 3.73 million. Based on the recent volume, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CCI shares recorded 416.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] stock could reach median target price of $173.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] stock additionally went down by -3.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CCI stock is set at 25.70% by far, with shares price recording returns by 23.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CCI shares showcased 26.95% increase. CCI saw 176.85 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 114.18 compared to high within the same period of time.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $167.57, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $148.00 and the median estimate amounting to $173.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $164.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at 26.90% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.80. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75. Its Return on Equity is 7.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 228.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 87.66. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 416.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.18 to 176.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 3.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.