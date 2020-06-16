Datadog Inc. [DDOG] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] saw a change by 4.45% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $81.52. The company is holding 295.46M shares with keeping 171.33M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 195.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.12% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.02%, trading +182.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 295.46M shares valued at 4.5 million were bought and sold.

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Datadog Inc. [DDOG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] sitting at -1.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has 295.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 80.62. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 195.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.99. This RSI suggests that Datadog Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Datadog Inc. [DDOG] a Reliable Buy?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.