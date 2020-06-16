Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

The share price of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE: ELS] inclined by $63.49, presently trading at $64.60. The company’s shares saw 53.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 41.97 recorded on 06/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ELS fall by -2.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 66.47 compared to -1.41 of all time high it touched on 06/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 15.09%, while additionally gaining 4.17% during the last 12 months. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $68.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.57% increase from the current trading price.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE:ELS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $64.60, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] sitting at 31.80% and its Gross Margin at 52.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.20. These measurements indicate that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.00. Its Return on Equity is 18.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 194.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.49 and P/E Ratio of 50.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has 181.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.97 to 77.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 3.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.