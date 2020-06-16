Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] moving up 1.59% – What are the long-term prospects?

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $44.67 after WTRG shares went up by 1.59% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE:WTRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WTRG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.67, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] sitting at 34.70% and its Gross Margin at 98.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50. These measurements indicate that Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.99. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WTRG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.94 and P/E Ratio of 40.26. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has 245.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.40 to 54.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 3.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.