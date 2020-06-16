Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] gained by 4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $89.16 price per share at the time. Exact Sciences Corporation represents 148.15M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 13.83B with the latest information.

The Exact Sciences Corporation traded at the price of $89.16 with 1.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EXAS shares recorded 1.96M.

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EXAS an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.93.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] sitting at -23.30% and its Gross Margin at 76.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.64. Its Return on Equity is -6.70%, and its Return on Assets is -3.70%. These metrics suggest that this Exact Sciences Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -111.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has 148.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.25 to 123.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 5.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.