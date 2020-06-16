FormFactor Inc. [FORM]: Target Price for FORM is $27.43 as Confirmed by analysts

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ: FORM] stock went up by 6.47% or 1.63 points up from its previous closing price of 25.18. The stock reached $26.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FORM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.58% in the period of the last 7 days.

FORM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.34, at one point touching $25.43. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -6.19%. The 52-week high currently stands at 28.58 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 84.77% after the recent low of 14.34.

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ:FORM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to FormFactor Inc. [FORM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FormFactor Inc. [FORM] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FormFactor Inc. [FORM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FormFactor Inc. [FORM] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 40.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.05. Its Return on Equity is 7.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that FormFactor Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.97 and P/E Ratio of 41.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has 76.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.34 to 28.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 6.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FormFactor Inc. [FORM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FormFactor Inc. [FORM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.