frontdoor inc. [FTDR] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

frontdoor inc. [FTDR] took an upward turn with a change of 1.46%, trading at the price of $44.47 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while frontdoor inc. shares have an average trading volume of 694.94K shares for that time period. FTDR monthly volatility recorded 3.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.10%. PS value for FTDR stocks is 2.65.

frontdoor inc. [NASDAQ:FTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding frontdoor inc. [FTDR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FTDR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.47, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for frontdoor inc. [FTDR] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of frontdoor inc. [FTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for frontdoor inc. [FTDR] sitting at 14.70% and its Gross Margin at 50.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.15. Its Return on Equity is -71.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FTDR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 121.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22.

frontdoor inc. [FTDR] has 85.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.06 to 53.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is frontdoor inc. [FTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of frontdoor inc. [FTDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.