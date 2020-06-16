Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] – Increased bullish sentiment favors HR the most

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] gained by 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $31.61 price per share at the time. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated represents 134.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.08B with the latest information.

The Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated traded at the price of $31.61 with 1.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HR shares recorded 1.46M.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.61, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.30.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 61.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.15. Its Return on Equity is 2.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.05 and P/E Ratio of 113.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has 134.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 37.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 3.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] a Reliable Buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.